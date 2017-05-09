 
When is the 2017 Champions League Final?

The largest soccer match in the world this season is less than one month away.

By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : May 09, 2017 | Updated : May 09, 2017
The Champions League trophy awaits the semifinal matchup between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, May 2. (Getty Images)
The Champions League Final will be played on June 3, from Cardiff, Wales. (Photo: Getty Images)

In two days, the matchup for one of the largest sporting events in the world will be set.

The 2017 UEFA Champions League Final is the pinnacle for domestic European clubs. Entering Tuesday, just four teams remain in Monaco, Juventus, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

The final two sides will meet at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It is the first time that the country is ever hosting a Champions League Final.

It is also the first time since 2002 that a final will be played in the United Kingdom, but outside of England.

Here is everything you need to know when it comes to viewing the match in the United States:

 

Date: Saturday, June 3

Time: 2:45 p.m.

Teams: TBD

Venue: Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

