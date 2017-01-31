Oh man: Pharrell Williams definitely knows what it means to “Get Lucky.”

According to Vanity Fair, the singer/ “Hidden Figures” producer/jack-of-all-the-damn-trades welcomed triplets — TRIPLETS — with his wife Helen Lasichanh early in January.

Back in September, Pharrell’s rep confirmed that the couple was expecting their second child, but I mean, nobody said anything about the third or fourth! They already have one son together, Rocket Man Williams (I can’t), age eight.

Congratulations, you guys! Also, good luck.