Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Today 6:48 pm

NASA's Cassini spacecraft on crash course to Saturn



Saturn and its icy rings as captured by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Cassini.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Photo:



Turns out TV preferences are a stronger indication of how pockets of the country will vote than past political outcomes. Are you a fan of "Modern Family" or "Duck Dynasty"?

Missed Donald Trump while buying your Christmas or Hanukkah gifts this year? Well, a high school couple would like you to consider sending Trump a flesh-colored vulva lollipop

Some of the Radio City Rockettes are still reeling after the announcement that the dancers will perform at Trump's inauguration. While signing up isn't mandatory, one woman said she fears the fallout.

An appeals court is still talking about Hillary Clinton's "damn emails."

As 2017 peeks it's head around the corner, 2016 struck again. Carrie Fisher, iconic "Star Wars" actress and script doctor, died and fans took to social media to express their sorrow.

Pop performer Britney Spears is very much alive, despite an internet hoax claiming the "Toxic" singer was captured by 2016's death net.

George Michael's partner opened up on Twitter about finding the British musician dead on Christmas morning.

President Barack Obama said he would have won if he ran for a third-term. Trump disagrees. What do you think? Take our poll.

Trump Tower was evacuated after a suspicious package – later determined to be a backpack of toys – was found.

More and more, star college football players are voluntarily skipping bowl games. Should this trend be allowed to continue?

A professor from Drexel University tweeted that all he wanted for Christmas was "white genocide," prompting a meeting with university officials and a storm of controversy. Was it satire covered by free speech or just reprehensible?

A city in Massachusetts will celebrate something else on New Year's – the first time the American flag was raised. George Washington raised the "Grand Union" flag 241 years ago.

There won't be any Calle Castro or Avenida Fidel Castro in Cuba after a law was passed banning naming sites after the departed leader.

There was smoke on the water in Chicago, but no word on any fire in the sky. Let's explain...

#ICYMI, to quote Johnny Cash, "there will be a pie in the sky," since space enthusiasts attached a meat pie to a weather balloon

NASA's Cassini spacecraft, which has been studying Saturn's moon, Titan (believed to be a possible future home for Earthlings), will perform its swan song.

For behind-the-scenes images of Cassini's Titan fly-by, click here.

Security inside Trump Tower (unrelated to Tuesday's incident).

Trump Tower evacuated due to suspicious package

Trump Tower was evacuated Tuesday after a suspicious package was reportedly found inside the building Scenes from Twitter show people fleeing the Midtown building in an apparent panic. The situation was quickly deemed safe, however, when a backpack that was left in the lobby was found to contain children's toys, ABC News reported. Donald Trump is currently not at Trump Tower and is still at his Mar-a-Lago estate. in Florida.
Trump Tower lobby briefly evacuated over suspicious packageSuspicious package found during Premier League match in EnglandLive in Trump Tower with Donald Trump
John Cena might finally be ready to go "Hollywood Hogan" on us.

WWE Talk: John Cena heel turn at Royal Rumble? Seriously, it's time

For the past couple of weeks, WWE has been running a promo for the return of John Cena on tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live. It’s an overly dramatic highlight reel set to the tune of his usual trumpeting entrance music, but slowed down in an ballad that builds and builds to a bombastic crescendo. It’s fitting for a guy like Cena, as it seems he’s finally getting the legend treatment. John Cena’s Saturday Night Live episode was significant to wrestling for a few reason. He has become an...
Paul Perkins is finally the No. 1 back in New York.

Fantasy football: High on Paul Perkins, J.J. Nelson, sound alarm on Latavius Murray

If you’re still alive at the bitter end, it’s essential to stay active on the waiver wire. Be sure to check out Rotoballer.com’s Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Tool for up-to-the-hour waiver wire advice and ideas, and to follow me @Roto_Dubs for quick-hitting news and analysis.    Roll with the Rookie in NY It took almost the entire season, but rookie Paul Perkins has finally usurped Rashad Jennings as the RB1 in New York. Perkins out-touched Jennings 16 to 13 in Week 16, and should be fully...
Emile Hirsch

Emile Hirsch worries hipsters don't watch horror movies anymore

Not everyone was happy Emile Hirsch was making “The Autopsy of Jane Doe.” It’s a horror movie, a genre not everyone respects. The actor remembers meeting with an acting teacher friend in Los Angeles. He showed her the script for the film, which involves two medical examiners (eventually played by Hirsch and Brian Cox) who find strange and terrifying things when working on the mysterious corpse of a young woman (Olwen Kelly). “She was just disgusted,” Hirsch recalls. “She said ‘Why are you doing...
Chris Sale is now in Boston, but don't be surprised if Dave Dombrowski continues to stack the rotation.

Danny Picard: New Year's resolutions for Bruins, Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics

As you may or may not know, I consider myself a predictions guy. I enjoy making a good prediction. But while we look ahead to a New Year, there are just too many unknowns for me to predict what’s going to happen in 2017. Therefore, I’ve chosen to tell you what promises I’d like Boston’s teams to make. Here’s what I hope will be their New Year’s resolutions, if you will: Bruins Let’s start with the only Boston team (in the four major sports) to not make the playoffs in 2016. As I write this, if...
A view during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on Nov. 26 in Killington.

We may finally be getting the ski season we deserve

It’s OK to admit it. We deserve this.  “We’re definitely owed a good year after last season,” sad Sarah Wojcik, director for marketing and communications at Ski Vermont, the Green Mountain State’s skiing trade group.  One year after one of the worst skiing weather seasons in recent memory, the 2016-17 skiing and riding season has shot out to a strong start in New England, where consistent snowfall and ideal snowmaking temperatures have resorts breathing a sigh of relief during the all-important...
Actor Eliott Purcell with Tyrone in a scene from the SpeakEasy Stage Company production of "Hand to God."

An uncontrollable puppet comes to life in 'Hand to God'

Everyone has coping mechanisms. For "Hand to God" lead character Jason, though, his method of choice spins out of control. Jason is a quiet, earnest teenager in small town Texas and his mom, a Fundamentalist Christian, makes him join the puppet club that she runs at their local church. Jason’s puppet, called Tyrone, ends up becoming an extension of him to say the things he wishes he could say — but the puppet eventually takes an evil mind of its own. The five-time Tony-nominated play — one of...
A candle is placed in front of a picture of Tu-154 plane, to commemorate passengers and crew members of Russian military plane, which crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, at the Sochi International Airport.

Russia says no foul play in jet crash that killed 92

Russia expanded its search on Monday for the remains of a military plane that crashed into the Black Sea, killing all 92 on board, and said pilot error or a technical fault — but not terrorism — were likely to have caused the tragedy. The plane, a Russian Defence Ministry TU-154, was carrying dozens of Red Army Choir singers and dancers to Syria to entertain Russian troops in the run-up to the New Year. Putin designated a national day of mourning on Monday, Dec. 26. Flags were flown at...

Japan Inc could claim edge in overseas deals as China faces restraints
New York

Philadelphia

Raymond Gant, founder of volunteer clean up organization the Ray of Hope Project, with a group of volunteers.

Mayor assembles cabinet to clean up Philadelphia

Today 5:23 pm It's a sad fact of life for Philadelphians. On some blocks, litter, garbage and such eyesores as discarded mattresses or laundry dryers pollute the streets, sometimes for days. In six months, however, the city can expect to see a new "action plan" for grappling with litter and waste from the Zero Waste and Litter Cabinet, which Mayor Jim Kenney created by executive order last week. Nic Esposito, the cabinet's director, is someone who has dealt with the garbage like everyone else. "I just...

Boston

Police investigate fatal stabbing of young man in East Boston

Today 5:26 pm Boston police are investigating whether the stabbing death of a young man whose body was found on Christmas Eve may have been gang-related, according to news reports. The body, believed to be of a young man in his late teens, was found in East Boston near Logan Airport, just before 11 p.m., the Boston Globe reported. An autopsy was performed Monday, but police have not  released any information regarding the cause of death or the victim's identity. This is the fifth stabbing in the area in more...
