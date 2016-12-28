While you were working...
Turns out TV preferences are a stronger indication of how pockets of the country will vote than past political outcomes. Are you a fan of "Modern Family" or "Duck Dynasty"?
Missed Donald Trump while buying your Christmas or Hanukkah gifts this year? Well, a high school couple would like you to consider sending Trump a flesh-colored vulva lollipop.
Some of the Radio City Rockettes are still reeling after the announcement that the dancers will perform at Trump's inauguration. While signing up isn't mandatory, one woman said she fears the fallout.
An appeals court is still talking about Hillary Clinton's "damn emails."
As 2017 peeks it's head around the corner, 2016 struck again. Carrie Fisher, iconic "Star Wars" actress and script doctor, died and fans took to social media to express their sorrow.
Pop performer Britney Spears is very much alive, despite an internet hoax claiming the "Toxic" singer was captured by 2016's death net.