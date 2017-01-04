While you were working… The NAACP is protesting President-elect Trump’s pick for attorney general. "Senator [Jeff] Sessions has callously ignored the reality of voter suppression but zealously prosecuted innocent civil rights leaders on trumped-up charges of voter fraud," NAACP President and CEO Cornell William Brooks said.

Megyn Kelly – post-Trump feud, post-Roger Ailes allegations – is moving on… to NBC?

An ending, and a new beginning... pic.twitter.com/clyKaDpQTW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 3, 2017

Massachusetts might be dragging its heels but Maine is ready to puff, puff, pass. To be clear, Ford is not adding jobs in America because Trump ragged on the car industry, according to this report.

General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

Ever wish you could see all 44 U.S. presidents’ wax figures along with their waxy first ladies? You wish can come true, but time is running out. Instead of dissing someone by saying, “It looks like a Crayola factory blew up on her face,” Clinique wants you to actually take a Crayola to your countenance.

A parent's nightmare! A dresser fell on top of a toddler, but his twin came to the rescue.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

That second eaglet is taking its sweet time! We’re still waiting and watching for the new arrival to peck its way out of its shell.

<span></span>

Celebrate another year of innovation. Happy New Year! #2017 pic.twitter.com/zOvYONE12X — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) December 31, 2016

We all know cellphones are cesspools of fecal germs, right? And we all know some people (you know who you are), TWT — text while toileting). Now, in Japan, you can wipe before you swipe!

<span></span>

How infested with bed bugs is your city?

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

Here’s the list of Coachella 2017 performers. Congratulations to Janet, Miss Jackson if ya nasty! She probably won't get "No Sleep" now — she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

<span></span>

The Gronk has gone animated! The Pats player is scheduled to appear on an upcoming episode of “The Simpsons.” Follow Metro on Twitter, Instagram and like us on Facebook. Want to contribute a photo? Submit your contender for Photo of the Week via Twitter or Instagram. Just use the appropriate hashtag: #MetropicsNYC, #MetropicsPhilly or #MetroPicsBoston.