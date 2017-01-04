While you were working…
The NAACP is protesting President-elect Trump’s pick for attorney general. "Senator [Jeff] Sessions has callously ignored the reality of voter suppression but zealously prosecuted innocent civil rights leaders on trumped-up charges of voter fraud," NAACP President and CEO Cornell William Brooks said.
Megyn Kelly – post-Trump feud, post-Roger Ailes allegations – is moving on… to NBC?
Massachusetts might be dragging its heels but Maine is ready to puff, puff, pass.
To be clear, Ford is not adding jobs in America because Trump ragged on the car industry, according to this report.
Ever wish you could see all 44 U.S. presidents’ wax figures along with their waxy first ladies? You wish can come true, but time is running out.
Instead of dissing someone by saying, “It looks like a Crayola factory blew up on her face,” Clinique wants you to actually take a Crayola to your countenance.
A parent's nightmare! A dresser fell on top of a toddler, but his twin came to the rescue.
That second eaglet is taking its sweet time! We’re still waiting and watching for the new arrival to peck its way out of its shell.
After exploding phones and washing machines, Samsung needs a win and it appears the Note7 debacle was a learning curve. Will the Galaxy S8 be a booty-hugging model?
We all know cellphones are cesspools of fecal germs, right? And we all know some people (you know who you are), TWT — text while toileting). Now, in Japan, you can wipe before you swipe!
In other things that might make your skin crawl, RATS! Animal control officers have removed 50 rats from an antique store in a Long Island strip mall.
A Philadelphia police officer is under investigation after a video surfaced that appears to show the officer punching a teenager.
An inmate on the loose has evaded police in Massachusetts.
A Brooklyn councilman is looking to hire a communications director that will “resist the injustice, hatred, and corruption posed by the Trump regime.”
It’s not just a movie anymore. “Hunger Games” inspired a reality TV show that will be broadcast from the Siberian forest.
Gay slurs don’t play with Ellen DeGeneres and Kim Burrell won’t play on “Ellen” after referring to “that perverted homosexual spirit” in a sermon she delivered via Facebook Live.
Here’s the list of Coachella 2017 performers.
Congratulations to Janet, Miss Jackson if ya nasty! She probably won't get "No Sleep" now — she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.
The Gronk has gone animated! The Pats player is scheduled to appear on an upcoming episode of “The Simpsons.”
Follow Metro on Twitter, Instagram and like us on Facebook. Want to contribute a photo? Submit your contender for Photo of the Week via Twitter or Instagram. Just use the appropriate hashtag: #MetropicsNYC, #MetropicsPhilly or #MetroPicsBoston.
To get caught upon all the news that happened while you were sleeping, sign up for the morning newsletter. Everything you need to know for the water cooler conversation will be delivered right to your inbox.
Take the Metro news quiz of the day for a chance to win $100!