Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Today 6:51 pm

Samsung Galaxy S8 rumored to be curved (and hopefully won't blow up)

With your nose to the grindstone, you might have missed some of today's stories. Stay updated with Metro.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is water-resistant, but the Note 7 wasn't fire-proof.

Samsung

Photo:

While you were working…

The NAACP is protesting President-elect Trump’s pick for attorney general. "Senator [Jeff] Sessions has callously ignored the reality of voter suppression but zealously prosecuted innocent civil rights leaders on trumped-up charges of voter fraud," NAACP President and CEO Cornell William Brooks said.

Megyn Kelly – post-Trump feud, post-Roger Ailes allegations – is moving on… to NBC?

Massachusetts might be dragging its heels but Maine is ready to puff, puff, pass.

To be clear, Ford is not adding jobs in America because Trump ragged on the car industry, according to this report.

Ever wish you could see all 44 U.S. presidents’ wax figures along with their waxy first ladies? You wish can come true, but time is running out.

Instead of dissing someone by saying, “It looks like a Crayola factory blew up on her face,” Clinique wants you to actually take a Crayola to your countenance.

A parent's nightmare! A dresser fell on top of a toddler, but his twin came to the rescue.

That second eaglet is taking its sweet time! We’re still waiting and watching for the new arrival to peck its way out of its shell.

After exploding phones and washing machines, Samsung needs a win and it appears the Note7 debacle was a learning curve. Will the Galaxy S8 be a booty-hugging model?

We all know cellphones are cesspools of fecal germs, right? And we all know some people (you know who you are), TWT — text while toileting). Now, in Japan, you can wipe before you swipe!

How infested with bed bugs is your city?

via GIPHY

In other things that might make your skin crawl, RATS! Animal control officers have removed 50 rats from an antique store in a Long Island strip mall.

Philadelphia police officer is under investigation after a video surfaced that appears to show the officer punching a teenager.

An inmate on the loose has evaded police in Massachusetts.

Brooklyn councilman is looking to hire a communications director that will “resist the injustice, hatred, and corruption posed by the Trump regime.”

It’s not just a movie anymore. “Hunger Games” inspired a reality TV show that will be broadcast from the Siberian forest.

Gay slurs don’t play with Ellen DeGeneres and Kim Burrell won’t play on “Ellen” after referring to “that perverted homosexual spirit” in a sermon she delivered via Facebook Live.

Here’s the list of Coachella 2017 performers.

Congratulations to Janet, Miss Jackson if ya nasty! She probably won't get "No Sleep" now — she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

The Gronk has gone animated! The Pats player is scheduled to appear on an upcoming episode of “The Simpsons.”

Samsung to launch AI digital assistant service for Galaxy S8

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Sunday it would launch an artificial intelligence digital assistant service for its upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone, seeking to rebound from the Galaxy Note 7's collapse and differentiate its devices. The world's top smartphone maker in October announced the acquisition of Viv Labs Inc, a firm run by a co-creator of Apple Inc's Siri voice assistant program. Samsung plans to integrate the San Jose-based company's AI platform, called Viv, into...
Obama news conference [LIVE STREAM]Vice presidential debate live streamLive stream: Donald Trump's immigration speech
Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks will host Milwaukee Wednesday night at the Garden.

Knicks notebook: Poor defense at the root of all issues

The NBA season is so fluid that a team can go from being among the top contenders to finding themselves battling for one of the few remaining seeds in the push for the playoffs within a matter of days. And the new-look Knicks (16-18) are finding this out on the fly.   Coming off a demoralizing home loss to the Orlando Magic (16-20), Monday night, the Knicks suddenly find themselves in the same air space as the Magic and other Eastern Conference dregs – which is a stark contrast to just a week...
Curt Schilling tore into Baseball Hall of Fame voters during an interview with TMZ Sports.

Curt Schilling rips into Baseball Hall of Fame voters

Curt Schilling isn’t helping himself when it comes to his chances of being voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The former Red Sox great spoke with TMZ Sports about many baseball writers not wanting to vote him in because of non-baseball-related issues. “They’re not hiding the fact that they’ve stopped voting for me because of the things I’ve said on social media,” Schilling said. “They’re not going to vote for me because of the character clause. These (baseball writers) are some of the worst...
Chan Gailey retired on Tuesday.

Jets fire five assistant coaches, Chan Gailey retires

Todd Bowles is still the main man in charge with the Jets but his staff will look considerably different when next season commences. On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Chan Gailey announced that he will retire, and five members of the Jets’ staff were fired. Defensive line coach Pepper Johnson, outside linebackers coach Mark Collins, defensive backs coach Joe Danna, quarterbacks coach Kevin Patullo and running backs coach Marcel Shipp were all dismissed by the team. Gailey said that he told...
Why 2017 should be the year you learn how to ski

Why 2017 should be the year you learn how to ski

It’s a time for new beginnings, so it’s no surprise that this month includes the opportunity to discover them on the slopes as well.   Kick off the new year with a new passion. January is Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month, the skiing industry’s annual push to introduce the sports to new visitors. Ski resorts across the nation will provide a variety of deals and ways to bring people to experience the outdoors over the next few weeks, an initiative that began in 2009 and one has welcomed more than...
Beyonce, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will headline the two-weekend festival for 2017.

Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead to headline Coachella 2017

Coachella Music and Arts Festival announced its lineup for 2017, with Radiohead, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar headlining April 14-16 and 21-23. The annual Indio, Calif. event will once again take place at Empire Polo Club, where nearly 150 acts will perform across three days over two weekends. Other exciting names on the roster include the xx, Lorde, New Order, Car Seat Headrest, Bon Iver (hilariously sharing a day with Beyonce — note: “SNL”), Gucci Mane, ScHoolboy Q and Empire of the Sun. It’s...
Hillary's America

The 10 worst movies of 2016, starring Dinesh D'Souza

1-5. ‘Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party’ In any other year, Dinesh D’Souza’s latest documentary — or whatever you call the shapeless blobs of conspiracy theories, outright lies, nonsensical arguments and overt racism the far-right pundit periodically slips into mainstream theaters — would simply be a terrible film. It would make more money than any of the year’s other “non-fiction films” (again, used loosely), but it wouldn’t actually destroy the world. We won’t...
It looks like Aurelien Collin will be back with the Red Bulls in 2017.

Source: Aurelien Collin closing in on new deal

Perhaps the biggest addition to the New York Red Bulls last season will be back in 2017 as defender Aurélien Collin is poised for a return to MLS. Collin, a 30-year old central defender and one of the top centerbacks in MLS, is close to a new deal with the club. A team source tells Metro that Collin, currently out of contract, is poised to ink a deal that will keep him at Red Bull Arena in 2017. A source close to the player tells Metro that Collin, who hails from France, had interest in Europe...
Peter Rosenberg is the host of WWE Network's Bring it to the table.

WWE Talk: WWE Network - ESPN's 'Bring it to the table' is awesome

Happy New Year, smarks! As 2016 met its morbid end, a new show on the WWE Network debuted following last night’s Raw. While it’s no secret that WWE has been in cahoots with ESPN and has traded some talent over the years, the new show entitled “Bring it to the Table,” is a clear mimic of ESPN’s style of programming. In an attempt to perceive WWE as a legitimate sport, we are met with the sports entertainment punditry of a sports-talk roundtable discussion complete with a rundown list of topics;...

Toshiba shares fall on media report of profit padding
Bernie Sanders and Andrew Cuomo at LaGuardia Community College in Queens, Jan. 3, 2017.

Bernie Sanders joins Cuomo to unveil plan for free tuition at CUNY and SUNY schools

Today 7:20 pm Sen. Bernie Sanders was indeed smiling while joining Gov. Andrew Cuomo at LaGuardia Community College Tuesday, to announce that free college tuition for the middle class – a cornerstone of Sanders’ presidential run – could be a reality in New York. Cuomo’s plan is to make all CUNY and SUNY schools’ tuition free for students whose families earn up to $125,000 a year. In what Cuomo said is a first of its kind in the country, the Excelsior Scholarship initiative would be applicable to about 1...

Will Jose Bautista be on the move?

MLB rumors: Phillies interested in Blue Jays' Jose Bautista, sources say

Today 4:41 pm According to Fox's baseball insider Ken Rosenthal, the Phillies are seriously considering adding a big veteran bat this offseason. And according to Rosenthal's sources, Toronto slugging outfielder Jose Bautista would be a good fit and is a reasonable option. Bautista was given a qualifying offer by the Jays, which means the Phillies would need to surrender a draft pick to acquire him. Luckily their first rounder is protected, so they would only relinquish a second rounder.  The other obstacle...

Today 6:40 pm Curt Schilling isn’t helping himself when it comes to his chances of being voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The former Red Sox great spoke with TMZ Sports about many baseball writers not wanting to vote him in because of non-baseball-related issues. “They’re not hiding the fact that they’ve stopped voting for me because of the things I’ve said on social media,” Schilling said. “They’re not going to vote for me because of the character clause. These (baseball writers) are some of the worst...
